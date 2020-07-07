Victoria Beckham ‘so happy’ to have son Brooklyn back home

Victoria Beckham said she was “so happy” to have son Brooklyn home after he spent much of lockdown in the US.

The former Spice Girl revealed her eldest child had returned to the UK having been with girlfriend Nicola Peltz in New York.

Alongside a picture of Brooklyn, Victoria wrote on Instagram: “So happy to have @brooklynbeckham home with us. We have missed you so much!! kisses @nicolaannepeltz.”

Brooklyn’s arrival back in the UK was first revealed by his younger brother Cruz, 15, who shared a snap to his Instagram Story of his siblings playing football together.

Fashion designer Victoria had posted about missing Brooklyn while he was away.

On Mother’s Day, she said: “As is the case for so many I cannot wait for the time when I can be reunited with all my family. I miss you @brooklynbeckham. Kisses xx.”