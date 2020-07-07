Usain Bolt reveals baby daughter’s name

Sprinter Usain Bolt has revealed the name of his baby daughter.

Bolt’s partner Kasi Bennett gave birth to their first child on May 17, and the 33-year-old revealed on Twitter they have named their daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt.

Olympia Lightning Bolt ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Ovo5PzVQAt — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) July 7, 2020

“I want to wish my gf Kasi a happy birthday,” Bolt wrote on Twitter on Tuesday evening.

“I want nothing but happiness for you and will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on your face.

“We have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt.”

The Jamaican sprinter, who holds world records in the 100 metres, 200 metres and 4 x 100 metres relay, retired from athletics after the 2017 World Championships.