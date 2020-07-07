The Grand Tour announces air date for delayed Madagascar special

The Grand Tour’s Madagascar special will air later this year after being delayed by coronavirus.

The Amazon Prime Video show confirmed the news with a post on its official Twitter account.

The Madagascar special was filmed in late 2019 but editing was delayed after executive producer Andy Wilman fell ill with Covid-19.

Yes, the next Special will land later this year.Yes, it’s filmed in Madagascar and yes, there will be cars.Yes, we wanted to go to Russia.No, we couldn’t (we all know why).Yes, we will try again.No, we don’t know when.Yes, we will keep you updated.#TheGrandTour — The Grand Tour (@thegrandtour) July 7, 2020

Soon after recovering, he described the virus as “the worst thing I have ever had, ever”.

The tweet also suggested that The Grand Tour team had wanted to visit Russia for their next special but were prevented by the pandemic, although they will try again.

It was announced last year that The Grand Tour would focus on sweeping specials rather than being based in a studio.

Presenters Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May visited Cambodia and Vietnam for the most recent episode, which began streaming in December.