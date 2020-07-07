Singing game show based on South Korean format to air on BBC One

A new singing guessing game show will air on BBC One.

I Can See Your Voice, which is based on a South Korean format, will incorporate music and comedy as a team of two players try to win a cash prize by guessing who can and cannot sing from a group of mystery singers, without ever hearing them perform a note.

They will be helped panel of celebrity experts, who will be joined each week by a different famous singer.

They will navigate through a round of lip sync challenges and the panel of celebrity experts will help the players whittle down the group until there is only one singer left.

The final selection will then perform a duet with the singing superstar to reveal whether they can or cannot sing.

If the players have picked a good singer then they will take the prize, but if a bad singer is revealed, the imposter will pocket the cash.

Charlotte Moore, director content at the BBC, said: “This addictive, fun and immersive new entertainment series will offer BBC One viewers jaw-dropping reveals and gives the whole family a chance to get involved in this compelling new guessing game.”

Amelia Brown, managing director of production company Thames, added: “I Can See Your Voice is the ultimate play-along game the whole family can take part in.

“It’s fun, comical and full of heart and we can’t wait to get stuck in and work with the BBC to bring this successful format to the UK.”

I Can See Your Voice will be broadcast on BBC One in 2021.