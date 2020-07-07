Keeping Up With The Kardashians became ‘toxic’, says Kourtney Kardashian

Keeping Up With The Kardashians became a “toxic environment”, according to Kourtney Kardashian.

The reality star discussed her departure from the programme in an interview with Vogue Arabia.

She told the magazine: “I have been filming the show non-stop for 14 years… I was feeling unfulfilled and it became a toxic environment for me to continue to have it occupy as much of my life as it has.

“Privacy is something I have come to value and finding that balance of private moments with being on a reality show is hard.

“People have this misconception that I don’t want to work, which isn’t true. I am following my happiness and putting my energy into that which makes me happy.”

Kardashian rose to fame alongside her sisters Kim and Khloe, brother Rob and half-sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner in the programme, as well as their mother Kris Jenner.

She also discussed life at home with her family in the interview.

Advertising

(PA)

“I always try my best when I’m with my kids not to be on my phone, to be present in what we’re doing, and have those moments where you’re looking in each other’s eyes and connecting.

“It’s so important,” she said.

“I usually take one day on the weekend when we have no plans, we hang out at the house in pyjamas or sweats.

“We sleep in.

“I like to not be on a schedule that day.”