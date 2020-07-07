BBC Three’s Normal People leads the way at TV Choice Awards

Normal People is the frontrunner at this year’s TV Choice Awards, where it is up for three prizes.

The hit BBC Three series, adapted from Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel, is up for best new drama, competing with Gangs Of London, Gentleman Jack and White House Farm.

Daisy Edgar-Jones, who stars as Marianne, is nominated for best actress and up against Brenda Blethyn in Vera, Michelle Keegan in Our Girl and Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer.

Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones (Ian West/PA)

Paul Mescal, who plays Connell in his first TV role, is up for best actor.

He faces tough competition from Martin Clunes in Doc Martin, Stephen McGann in Call The Midwife and David Tennant in Deadwater Fell.

The 12-part series, co-written by Rooney and Alice Birch and directed by Lenny Abrahamson, has been a hit with viewers since airing on iPlayer in April.

In May, the BBC said it had seen 38 million requests to view it online.

In the best comedy category, last year’s winner Ricky Gervais returns with After Life, up against Brassic, Friday Night Dinner and Still Open All Hours.

Ricky Gervais (Isabel Infantes/PA)

ITV achieves a clean sweep in the best daytime category, with Good Morning Britain, Loose Women, This Morning and The Chase all getting nods.

In the best food category, Sunday Brunch, Saturday Kitchen and James Martin’s Saturday Morning go up against last year’s winner, Gordon, Gino & Fred: American Road Trip.

According to organisers, the awards will feature a “new style of presentation” allowing fans to see the prize-giving for the first time this September.

Viewers can cast their votes from July 7 to midnight on July 17 at tvchoicemagazine.co.uk