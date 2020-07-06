Zach Braff and Sarah Michelle Gellar warn over Covid-19 after Nick Cordero death

Zach Braff and Sarah Michelle Gellar have issued warnings about the seriousness of coronavirus following the death of their friend Nick Cordero as a result of severe medical complications after he contracted the illness.

The Broadway star, who appeared in shows such as Waitress, A Bronx Tale and Bullets Over Broadway, was 41 and had spent more than three months in hospital.

His wife Amanda Kloots, with whom he shared a one-year-old son Elvis, wrote on Instagram: “God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth.

“I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk.

“He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday.”

Gellar paid tribute to Cordero with her own Instagram post and sent a message of support to Kloots.

She wrote: “I’m not even sure what to say right now. Today @nickcordero1 lost his battle with covid.

“For everyone out there thinking this disease is harmless, it’s not. Nick leaves behind a beautiful wife @amandakloots and the most precious son, who just celebrated his first birthday without his father.

“Amanda, because of this horrible disease we can’t even hug you. But it’s important that you know, there is an army of people here, ready to support you in ANY and EVERY way possible.

“I wish you understood the inspiration that you have been to so many, and I hope that brings you even the smallest bit of comfort through all this. But none of this is fair. ‘Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal.'”

Braff wrote: “Nick Cordero passed at 11:40am today with his wife and mother by his side. I have honestly never known a kinder person. But Covid doesn’t care about the purity of your soul, or the goodness in your heart.

“The last thing he ever texted me was to look out for his wife and one year old son, Elvis. I promise the world they will never want for anything. I feel so incredibly grateful I got to have Nick Cordero enter my life. Rest In Peace. Rest in Power.”

He added on Twitter: “Don’t believe that Covid only claims the elderly and infirm. I am so grateful for the time we had. ‘We’ll catch up some other time.'”

Nick Cordero passed at 11:40am today with his mother and wife by his side. I can honesty tell you I have never met a kinder human being. Don’t believe that Covid only claims the elderly and infirm. I am so grateful for the time we had. “We’ll catch up some other time.” pic.twitter.com/Oq2a8QsIyH — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) July 6, 2020

He continued: “Nick Cordero fought as hard as he could for 90 days. Wear a mask. F*** Covid.”

Hamilton composer Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote: “Devastating. What a loss, what a light. Whole heart with Amanda and his family tonight.”

Devastating. What a loss, what a light. Whole heart with Amanda and his family tonight. https://t.co/T3xfcAtw0E — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 6, 2020

Viola Davis also shared her condolences on social media, writing: “My condolences to you Amanda who fought and loved so hard….so sorry for his little one. My heart is with you. May flights of angels….”

RIP Nick Cordero! My condolences to you Amanda who fought and loved so hard….so sorry for his little one. My heart is with you. May flights of angels…..❤❤❤???? https://t.co/nRE3AmS0A2 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) July 6, 2020

Cordero had suffered mini-strokes, blood clots and septic infections and also had his right leg amputated while he was in hospital.