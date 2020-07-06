TV drama and ‘dark gem’ Guilt to return for a second series

TV drama Guilt will be back for a new instalment following the success of the first series.

The dark comedy-thriller, starring Mark Bonnar and Jamie Sives, will be back with a four-part instalment on BBC Two and BBC Scotland next year.

The first series, penned by Neil Forsyth, featured Bonnar and Sives as brothers, united by guilt when they accidentally run over and kill an old man.

It is hoped that producers will be able to start filming the new series in Scotland this year.

.@mark_bonnar and Jamie Sives to star in "pitch-black" thriller #Guilt – the first drama commission for new @BBCScotland channel >> https://t.co/OYCGAQvpUC pic.twitter.com/33V43s2iOr — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) January 22, 2019

BBC Two controller Patrick Holland said: “Neil Forsyth’s Guilt was a dark gem in last year’s schedules and I am delighted that the team are returning for a new series.

“It was a real treat to have Neil’s sharp writing and the wonderful performances, weaving a brilliant tale of lies, deception and skulduggery.”

Steve Carson, head of multi-platform commissioning, BBC Scotland, said that “with guilt finally catching up with the characters at the end of the last series, who knows what direction Neil will take them in the new series?”