Harry Styles teams up with Calm app to read soothing bedtime story
Calm teased the story with a short clip of the former One Direction star’s reading.
Harry Styles has teamed up with the Calm sleeping aid app to read a bedtime story.
The singer, 26, has become the latest famous face to collaborate with the company, which produces meditation products.
Calm teased the story with a short clip of the former One Direction star saying: “Hello, I’m Harry Styles.”
No further details were given, other than that the story will be made available on Wednesday.
The firm had earlier teased its collaboration with Styles by posting a watermelon emoji, a reference to his hit single Watermelon Sugar.
Other stars to work with Calm include Oscar-winning actress Laura Dern, Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge and comedian Stephen Fry.
