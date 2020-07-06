Menu

Harry Styles teams up with Calm app to read soothing bedtime story

Showbiz | Published:

Harry Styles

Harry Styles has teamed up with the Calm sleeping aid app to read a bedtime story.

The singer, 26, has become the latest famous face to collaborate with the company, which produces meditation products.

Calm teased the story with a short clip of the former One Direction star saying: “Hello, I’m Harry Styles.”

No further details were given, other than that the story will be made available on Wednesday.

The firm had earlier teased its collaboration with Styles by posting a watermelon emoji, a reference to his hit single Watermelon Sugar.

Other stars to work with Calm include Oscar-winning actress Laura Dern, Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge and comedian Stephen Fry.

