Kate Garraway: We’re doing everything we can to bring Derek round

Showbiz | Published:

Draper was admitted to hospital at the end of March.

Kate Garraway and her husband Derek Draper

Kate Garraway says she is keeping positive about husband Derek Draper after he was admitted to hospital with coronavirus.

Draper, 52, has been in hospital since March, when he was put in an induced coma by doctors.

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 53, suggested there were signs of improvement, telling Hello! magazine: “We’re keeping positive and doing everything we can to bring him round.

“The children and I communicate with him every day on FaceTime, while a nurse holds his iPad.”



Happy Fathers Day to all the wonderful Daddy’s out there. A tough day for us but am filled with so much love & gratitude to still have for my Dad “Trinity “ – thats my Dad Gordon , Derek’s dad Ken and ofcourse Derek himself ( officially the Best Dad in the World according to Darcey & Billy. ) all three of them never happier than when they are with their children. I’m so grateful to have you still in our lives – & know so many today don’t have that. But the love is there – no separation can change that . Thank you so much for all your kind messages of support after my interviews with GMB and The Sun a couple of weeks ago. Am sorry have not posted recently. I just needed a little time. They were incredibly emotional experiences & to be honest left me with a range of feelings – gratitude to @itv & @janemoore for giving me the chance to let all who so touchingly care for Derek know what he is up against but also rather overwhelmed by the long road that lies ahead. Whatever happens next I’m afraid it IS going to be a long road, with an uncertain end that isn’t even nearly in sight right now. BUT. This week I am refocusing on hope that as a family we are going to pull together with the support of friends and get through everything come what may. Hope- because I know that the amazing people keeping Derek alive, stand shoulder to shoulder with me in NEVER giving up on him and, of course, hope that my wonderful Derek is going to keep fighting this and eventually start to slowly recover. After all we are all having to do that aren’t we in one way or another – this ghastly time has affected us all & life deals us blows that we just have to bounce back from & celebrate the good. This Father’s Day I am sending you all the love & positivity in the world – let’s seek out the joy! #staypositive #hope #fathersday



She added: “I really believe he can hear. When medical staff say ‘Good morning, Derek,’ he sometimes opens his eyes. ”

But she said that “the doctors have warned that his condition could persist for years so I have to get on with life whilst we are waiting for him to get better”.

She added: “Billy (their son) starts secondary school in September, but Derek’s doctors say he won’t be out of hospital by then.”

