Tearful Lucy Hale responds to Katy Keene cancellation

A tearful Lucy Hale said she was heartbroken after her comedy-drama series Katy Keene was cancelled after one season.

The actress, 31, played an aspiring New York City fashion designer in the show, which was a spin-off from teen drama Riverdale.

Network The CW announced it would not be coming back for a second season amid reports of poor viewing figures.

A devastated Hale, best known for starring in TV mystery thriller Pretty Little Liars, shared a video to Instagram in response to the news, saying she was a “blubbering mess”.

The weeping actress said: “I have struggled all day with what I wanted to say about this or if I shouldn’t say anything or… nothing felt right, I didn’t just want to post a picture or a caption because nothing would do justice to how I feel about Katy Keene or how I feel about the people involved with it.

“Truly, one of the highlights of my life. Just such a joy from top to bottom.”

Explaining the show had not been picked up for a second season, Hale said she had experienced similar disappointments during her career but “this is a bad one”.

She said: “It’s happened a few times to me and each time it’s just heartbreaking. It’s a job that has broken my heart numerous times. This is a bad one, it’ll take some time to get over but that’s not why I’m making this video.

“Mainly I wanted to make this video so you could hear it straight from me so nothing is misconstrued. Long story short I am just grateful, I’m grateful for the role of a lifetime, what a blast.”

She thanked show co-creators Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Michael Grassi,

the cast and her fans before admitting she was “confused” as to why Katy Keene had been cancelled.

She said: “I’m so proud of what we made. I do believe it’s timeless. I think sometimes things just don’t work out and maybe it was just not the right time for it. I don’t know, I’m a little confused.”

Hale, who earlier this year starred in horror film Fantasy Island, added: “I just wanted you all to hear that the show’s not coming back and that sucks but I’ll hold my head high. And who knows what I’ll do next.”