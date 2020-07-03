Advertising
Tearful Lucy Hale responds to Katy Keene cancellation
The actress admitted to being confused by the show being axed.
A tearful Lucy Hale said she was heartbroken after her comedy-drama series Katy Keene was cancelled after one season.
The actress, 31, played an aspiring New York City fashion designer in the show, which was a spin-off from teen drama Riverdale.
Network The CW announced it would not be coming back for a second season amid reports of poor viewing figures.
A devastated Hale, best known for starring in TV mystery thriller Pretty Little Liars, shared a video to Instagram in response to the news, saying she was a “blubbering mess”.
The weeping actress said: “I have struggled all day with what I wanted to say about this or if I shouldn’t say anything or… nothing felt right, I didn’t just want to post a picture or a caption because nothing would do justice to how I feel about Katy Keene or how I feel about the people involved with it.
“Truly, one of the highlights of my life. Just such a joy from top to bottom.”
Explaining the show had not been picked up for a second season, Hale said she had experienced similar disappointments during her career but “this is a bad one”.
Advertising
She said: “It’s happened a few times to me and each time it’s just heartbreaking. It’s a job that has broken my heart numerous times. This is a bad one, it’ll take some time to get over but that’s not why I’m making this video.
“Mainly I wanted to make this video so you could hear it straight from me so nothing is misconstrued. Long story short I am just grateful, I’m grateful for the role of a lifetime, what a blast.”
She thanked show co-creators Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Michael Grassi,
the cast and her fans before admitting she was “confused” as to why Katy Keene had been cancelled.
She said: “I’m so proud of what we made. I do believe it’s timeless. I think sometimes things just don’t work out and maybe it was just not the right time for it. I don’t know, I’m a little confused.”
Hale, who earlier this year starred in horror film Fantasy Island, added: “I just wanted you all to hear that the show’s not coming back and that sucks but I’ll hold my head high. And who knows what I’ll do next.”
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.