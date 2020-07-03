Mel B quits Celebrity Juice as show bosses confirm new series

Melanie Brown has quit Celebrity Juice after a year as a team captain.

Her departure comes months after Holly Willoughby left the ITV2 show following a 12-year stint.

The Spice Girl, 45, originally replaced Paddy McGuinness, who in turn replaced Fearne Cotton when she quit after 10 years to pursue other projects.

Holly Willoughby (Matt Crossick/PA)

Show bosses suggested that Brown, known as Scary Spice, would return as a guest in the near future.

They also confirmed a new series of the long-running comedy panel show, starring Keith Lemon, would air in autumn with two new team captains.

A spokeswoman for the show said: “Mel has been a brilliant team captain and we’d like to thank her for all the laughs.

Keith Lemon (Ian West/PA)

“We have no doubt she’ll be back to banter with Keith as a guest on the show in the near future.

“A brand-new series of Celebrity Juice will be on ITV2 this autumn with two new team captains and a whole host of guests.. watch this space!”