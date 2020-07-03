Gemma Atkinson: I’d welcome a break if Gorka isolates with Strictly partner

Gemma Atkinson has joked it would be a “nice break” from her boyfriend Gorka Marquez if he had to self-isolate with his Strictly Come Dancing celebrity partner.

The actress met the professional dancer when she competed on the series in 2017 and the couple are parents to daughter Mia, who will be one on Saturday.

Asked how Strictly will go ahead when it returns later this year, she told ITV’s Loose Women: “We are all out of the loop as much as everyone else, we are hoping it goes ahead because everyone loves it, we meed a bit of a glitter in our lives, especially at the minute.

“But we have to consider the safety of everyone. So I think whatever is safe for the cast and the crew and the contestants then they will do and they will make it work I’m sure.”

Asked how she would feel if Gorka had to self-isolate with his partner, she said: “I think after lockdown it will be nice, a nice break from him.

“I think it’s whatever is safest and in lockdown the positive for us is we have never been as together for this long, when Mia was three days old Gorka had to go away on tour so when Strictly starts they go wherever their partner is based.

“So if it wasn’t lockdown but his partner was based in London he would have to go to London anyway because you work around your dance partner, so either way it would be the same, to be honest. It’s just a case you have to be more careful with me going to visit because of social distancing and Mia, you don’t want to bring anything home.”

Asked if she would ever worry about him and the so-called Strictly curse, she said: “Not really, it’s his job, his job is so professional and I know everyone else sees Strictly as this three months and it’s this curse or whatever but Gorka has been dancing and touring and doing competitions with dance partners since he was nine so it’s just what he does.

Marquez dancing with celebrity partner Katie Piper in 2018 (Guy Levy/BBC)

“I suppose if I have to go and do an acting scene and kiss a guy or do love scenes, it’s just part of the job and you just do your job and then come home when it’s finished.”