Ciara discusses the challenges of being pregnant during lockdown

Ciara has opened up about the challenges of being pregnant during lockdown.

The US singer, 34, told British Vogue that her husband Russell Wilson was unable to accompany her on a trip to the hospital for an ultrasound scan.

“When the image of the baby came on the screen, I FaceTimed Russ in the car so that he could see,” she said.

“We women carry the baby, but for my husband, being in the room and listening to the heartbeat in real time is one of his ways of connecting.

“For him not to be part of that was a symbol of this time that we’re living through.”

She added that she wanted to be “really cautious” during the visit and changed gloves every time she moved rooms at the hospital.

Ciara, full name Ciara Princess Harris, also discussed parenting her two other children during the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertising

“That break in the day when you send your kids to school is a luxury,” she said.

“We’re trying all kinds of stuff to keep them both occupied.

“The other day I got in the car with Sienna and drove her past some horses for a change of scenery.”

Read the full interview in the August issue of British Vogue, out now.