Biggest single of the year so far revealed

Blinding Lights by The Weeknd is the biggest single of 2020 so far, according to the Official Charts Company.

Released in November 2019, the Canadian artist’s track later scored eight non-consecutive weeks at number one between February and April 2020.

It has earned 1.46 million chart sales this year, made up of 161 million streams and 160,000 downloads.

The Weeknd on stage (Ian West/PA)

Dance Monkey by Australian singer Tones & I is the second most popular song of the year so far with 1.1 million chart sales, and Saint Jhn’s Roses places third with 981,000 chart sales.

Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now is in fourth and Lewis Capaldi’s Before You Go is in fifth.

Viral hit The Box by Roddy Ricch is in sixth while Stormzy, Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy’s Own It – the first number one single of 2020 – is in seventh.

Capaldi returns with Someone You Loved at number eight, and US singer-rapper Doja Cat’s break-out hit Say So features at number nine.

Advertising

British DJ and producer Joel Corry scores the biggest new release of the year so far with Lonely, which debuted at number 61 in January and went on to peak at number four in April.

He told OfficialCharts.com: “The response to Lonely has been incredible. I am so proud of the record and what it has achieved.

“If my music creates moments and memories for people, then I am happy. I want to say a huge congratulations to Harlee, who’s amazing vocals and lyrics have connected with so many. I can’t wait to see her smash it this year.”

Lewis Capaldi (Ian West/PA)

Advertising

Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent is the biggest album of 2020 so far with nearly 1 million chart sales.

The Scottish singer-songwriter’s debut album has spent 10 weeks at number one, four of which have fallen in 2020.

The album’s latest week at number one was in May, one year after the record debuted at the top of charts.

Stormzy’s Heavy Is The Head ranks second with 164,000 chart sales this year, while Billie Eilish’s debut When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go? places third with 158,000.

Harry Styles’ Fine Line is fourth and Ed Sheeran’s No.6 Collaborations Project is fifth.

The highest-ranking album released in 2020 is currently Eminem’s January Music To Be Murdered By at six.

Biggest single of the year

1. Blinding Lights by The Weeknd

2. Dance Monkey by Tones & I

3. Roses by Saint Jhn

4. Don’t Start Now by Dua Lipa

5. Before You Go by Lewis Capaldi

6. The Box by Roddy Ricch

7. Own It by Stormzy, Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy

8. Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi

9. Say So by Doja Cat

10. Lonely by Joel Corry

Biggest album of the year

1. Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent by Lewis Capaldi

2. Heavy Is The Head by Stormzy

3. When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go? by Billie Eilish

4. Fine Line by Harry Styles

5. No.6 Collaborations Project by Ed Sheeran

6. Music To Be Murdered By by Eminem

7. Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa

8. Diamonds by Sir Elton John

9. Greatest Hits by Queen

10. Big Conspiracy by J Hus