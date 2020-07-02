Trolls tops poll of mood-boosting films for children during lockdown

Trolls, Frozen and Boss Baby are among the films chosen by children as a mood boost during lockdown, according to a study.

More than six in 10 (62%) youngsters have watched happy and positive films to cheer themselves up, according to research by the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC).

The 2016 animated film Trolls, which featured the voices of Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick, was the top choice for children aged between four and 11, while Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, starring Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan, came in first place for children aged 12 and 13.

Other films children have turned to include The Greatest Showman, The Lego Movie, Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone, Inside Out, Finding Nemo and Spiderman: Into The Spider-verse.

Faye Harcourt of the BBFC said: “Film and TV can be an excellent tool for families to use to get together and enjoy a shared experience.

“It can also act as a positive distraction for children, allowing them to take a break from their surroundings and explore different world views and experiences.

“That’s why we have been working to ensure that kids’ voices are heard and, as the global pandemic continues, make sure that families and young people are getting the information they need to choose content well and to stay entertained.”

Advertising

The research by We Are Family and Panelbase was carried out between June 24 and 26 with a sample size of 1,021 children aged between four and 13.

Participants were provided with a curated list of popular films rated U, PG and 12 and were asked to decide which they would be most likely to watch when they needed cheering up.

The top 10 films are:

Trolls

Frozen

Boss Baby

The Greatest Showman

The Lego Movie

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle

Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone

Inside Out

Finding Nemo

Spiderman: Into The Spider-verse