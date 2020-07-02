Film to tell ‘extraordinary story’ of ‘fifth Beatle’ Brian Epstein

The life of The Beatles’ manager Brian Epstein is being brought to the big screen.

Midas Man is billed as the “true and truly extraordinary story” of the man dubbed the Fifth Beatle.

It will be directed by Jonas Akerlund, best known for his music videos with Beyonce, Madonna and Lady Gaga as well as ex-Beatle Sir Paul McCartney.

He said: “Brian Epstein’s story has everything I’m looking for in a story … It’s all about Brian’s singularity for me.

“I love that Brian seemed to know every step of the way what no-one else knew, he saw things that no-one else saw.

“His vision was astonishing, he created a culture that didn’t exist.

“The film is more like touring Brian’s mind and what it was like to be him than how one thing led to another chronologically. I want to bring him back to life.”

As well as The Beatles, Epstein, from Liverpool, guided Cilla Black and Gerry And The Pacemakers to fame.

Midas Man will be filmed in London, Liverpool and the US, for release in 2021.

A cast is yet to be announced.

Epstein died of an accidental overdose in his London home in 1967 at the age of 32.

Sir Paul was later quoted as saying: “If anyone was the ‘fifth Beatle’, it was Brian.”