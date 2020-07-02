Dua Lipa opens up about being in lockdown with boyfriend Anwar Hadid

Dua Lipa has said that she and her boyfriend Anwar Hadid have “made the most” out of lockdown and the time it has given them together.

The pop star, 24, was due to head out on tour in support of her Future Nostalgia album but instead found herself self-isolating with 21-year-old Hadid, the brother of catwalk stars Gigi and Bella, in London.

The pair have reportedly been dating since since the summer of 2019.

Speaking to Elle, she said: “We’ve made the most of the situation. I’d probably have been planning to go on tour, and thinking about when we’d be able see each other.

“Having all that extra time was really nice. We’re trying to see the bright side.”

The English-Kosovan singer, who appears on the cover of the magazine’s August issue, said there was still much to be grateful for during the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: “It felt like, while we were taking a break, we were also taking a break from what we’re doing to our Earth.

Advertising

“And it was nice to kind of see it almost replenishing a little bit every morning while people weren’t really going out in their cars as much and staying inside.

“I think everything’s kind of taken a breather.

Dua Lipa on the cover of Elle magazine (Elle/Zoey Grossman/PA)

“It’s difficult to think of upsides when there has been so much suffering.

Advertising

“But we have to try to stay positive, and see the connection that we have with other people, calling our friends and our family and spending a little bit of time outside in the sunshine.

“Those are the things to be grateful for in the midst of everything that’s happening.”

The Grammy and Brit Award-winning singer also predicted that the pandemic would change the way people treated the natural world.

She said: “I think our world is probably going to change forever. I think we’ll probably tread differently with mother nature.

“We probably won’t be as careless as we have been in the past.

“I think we’ll be more empathetic. I think we’ll make moments count. We won’t take things for granted.

“Hopefully we get some good lessons out of it, and out of this time.

“Maybe we will see a major positive outcome come from this, though sadly on the basis that so many lives will have been lost.”

Read the full interview in Elle.