New photos show EastEnders stars returning to work

New photos have shown the cast and crew of EastEnders returning to work with social distancing measures in place.

Filming of the BBC soap resumed on Monday after it was paused in March because of coronavirus restrictions.

(BBC/PA)

The pictures show stars including Danny Dyer and Adam Woodyatt, who play Mick Carter and Ian Beale respectively, back on set.

The images appear to show crew members measuring out distances using a large pole.

(BBC/PA)

EastEnders will return with a running time of 20 minutes.

Transmission of new episodes is currently paused as the BBC ran out of material filmed before the lockdown.

Advertising

(BBC/PA)

While the soap is off-air, classic episodes and a spin-off featuring Stacey Dooley are plugging the gap.

Stars Letitia Dean, Diane Parish, Tameka Empson and Kellie Bright are among those taking part in the programme.