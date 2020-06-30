Kanye West announces new album titled God’s Country

Kanye West has announced a new album titled God’s Country.

The rap superstar shared the news on Twitter, where he posted a short excerpt from a song called Wash Us In The Blood.

God’s Country will be West’s first album since last year’s chart-topping gospel-inspired effort Jesus Is King.

The announcement comes amid a flurry of activity for the musician, following a period of relative inactivity on social media.

KANYE WESTARTHUR JAFAPROJECT 02WASH US IN THE BLOODFROM THE FORTHCOMING ALBUM GOD'S COUNTRY TODAY STILL #WESTDAYEVER pic.twitter.com/QgjqDQjQdS — ye (@kanyewest) June 29, 2020

Last week it was announced West was bringing his Yeezy fashion line – minus the footwear – to Gap.

He will design adult and kids’ clothing that will be sold at the chain next year.

And West also revealed he will join up with Kid Cudi, his longtime collaborator, to voice characters in a cartoon inspired by their 2018 album Kids See Ghosts.