Times Radio launches with Boris Johnson interview

Times Radio launched with an interview with Boris Johnson as listeners were invited to see how the station “evolves over time”.

The Prime Minister, whose Government boycotted the BBC’s Today programme earlier this year, was interviewed by Aasmah Mir and Stig Abell, presenters of the new breakfast show.

John Witherow, editor of The Times newspaper, congratulated the hosts “for getting this show on the road in the midst of a pandemic”.

After months of planning in the middle of a pandemic, this is the moment Times Radio went live at 6am this morning. Listen now ? Listen on DAB, online and on your smart speaker ? https://t.co/BOkR57gAfT@AasmahMir | @StigAbell pic.twitter.com/XvegurRQus — Times Radio (@timesradio) June 29, 2020

“I hope they (listeners) like what they’re hearing and I hope they’ll continue to listen to it and see how Times Radio evolves over time”, he said.

Hosts on Times Radio include Mariella Frostrup, John Pienaar, Cathy Newman and Giles Coren.

It is billed as “intelligent and thought-provoking news, analysis and conversation” in a “world of noise and confusion”.

Tried asking Alexa to play Times Radio, to see what it was like. She gave me Times Radio Malawi @TimesRadio #TimesRadio — Maura Bangs (@maurabangs) June 29, 2020

Some listeners said on Twitter that they found themselves with Times Radio Malawi when they tried to listen on smart speaker Alexa.

News UK’s radio group owns Wireless, which comprises Virgin Radio, talkSPORT and talkRADIO.

Latest figures from audience research body Rajar show that BBC Radio 4’s Today programme drew seven million weekly listeners at the start of the year.

– Times Radio is available 24 hours a day on DAB, via app, smart speaker and times.radio