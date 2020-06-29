Rapper DaBaby pays tribute to George Floyd in powerful BET Awards performance

Rapper DaBaby paid tribute to George Floyd during a powerful performance at the BET Awards.

The star performed his hit Rockstar – which has spent six weeks on top of the UK singles chart – during an emotionally charged ceremony, which was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

DaBaby launched the performance with his face pressed against the ground while a white police officer placed a knee on his neck.

It was a recreation of the traumatic video showing the final moments of Mr Floyd’s life, which sparked a wave of worldwide protests against police brutality and racial inequality.

While on the floor, DaBaby rapped about his own experiences of racism before the video moved to the rapper standing up surrounded by protesters holding signs in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Others, surrounding a burning police car, wore T-shirts bearing the names of black people killed by police.

Rising rap star Roddy Ricch joined for his verse on Rockstar, standing on top of the car.

Rockstar appeared on DaBaby’s third studio album, Blame It On Baby, which was released in April.

The BET Awards honour black artists and sportspeople.