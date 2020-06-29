Menu

Pierce Brosnan marks anniversary of daughter’s death with tribute

Showbiz | Published:

Charlotte died of ovarian cancer in 2013.

Pierce Brosnan with his daughter Charlotte in 2006

Pierce Brosnan has shared a tribute to his daughter Charlotte on the seventh anniversary of her death.

The former James Bond star, 67, posted a photo, taken by his wife, Keely Shaye Smith, 56, at their home in Hawaii, on Instagram.

He also wished a happy birthday to his granddaughter, Marley May, who turned five this month.

Quoting a line from the 1942 film Casablanca, he captioned the post: “Here’s looking at you kid… in remembrance of Charlotte and with happy birthday wishes for my darling Marley May.”

In the photo, he is seen reclining on a sofa, wearing a linen shirt, shorts and sunglasses.

Brosnan’s first wife, Cassandra, died from ovarian cancer in 1991 and Charlotte, whom Pierce adopted after he married her mother, died of the same disease in 2013.

The Irish-American actor, who married Smith in 2001, also lost his producing partner, Beau St Clair, to ovarian cancer in 2016.

Actress Anna Friel was among those who commented with messages of support.

