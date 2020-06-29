MTV VMAs to take place in New York despite coronavirus pandemic

The MTV Video Music Awards will take place in New York despite the coronavirus pandemic, organisers have confirmed.

State governor, Andrew Cuomo, announced the news on Monday with a slide during his daily briefing saying the event, scheduled for August 30, “will follow all safety guidance, including limited or no audience”.

MTV has since confirmed further details, revealing the awards will be based at Brooklyn’s Barclays Centre but the show will feature performances from across New York City, including Manhattan, Queens, The Bronx and Staten Island.

MTV said in a statement: “Show producers alongside Barclays Centre management have been working closely with state and local officials to implement best practices for everyone involved.

“Among the measures all parties involved have aligned on include extensive social distancing procedures, meaningful capacity limitations and the virtualisation of components where possible.”

The news comes a day after the well-received virtual edition of the BET Awards, which featured pre-taped performances from the likes of DaBaby and Megan The Stallion.

Beyonce and Michelle Obama also appeared via video addresses, while comedian Amanda Seales anchored proceedings from a home studio.

The VMAs, which is often one of the most talked about showbiz events of the year, was last held in Brooklyn in 2013. In 2019 it was held in New Jersey.