BET Awards: All the winners including Roddy Ricch, Lizzo and Megan Thee Stallion

Breakthrough stars Roddy Ricch and Megan Thee Stallion were among the winners at the 20th BET Awards.

During a virtual ceremony that celebrated black artists and sportspeople, Ricch won album of the year for his maiden effort while Megan Thee Stallion’s stellar year was also recognised.

The recent protests against racial inequality featured heavily while the evening also saw a show-stealing cameo from Beyonce.

The main winners included:

Album of the year – Roddy Ricch (Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial)

Best new artist – Roddy Ricch

Best female R&B/pop artist – Lizzo

Best male R&B/pop artist – Chris Brown

Advertising

Best international act – Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Music video of the year – Higher (DJ Khaled, John Legend and Nipsey Hussle)

Best male hip-hop artist – DaBaby

Best female hip-hop artist – Megan Thee Stallion

Advertising

Best collaboration – Chris Brown ft Drake (No Guidance)

Best group – Migos

Best actor – Michael B Jordan

Best actress – Issa Rae

Best movie – Queen & Slim

Viewers’ choice award – Megan Thee Stallion ft Nicki Minaj and Ty Dollar Sign (Hot Girl Summer)

Young stars award – Marsai Martin

Sportsman of the year – LeBron James

Sportswoman of the year – Simone Biles

BET HER Award – Beyonce ft Blue Ivy, WizKid & Saint Jhn, Brown Skin Girl

Viewer’s choice best new international act – Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)

Humanitarian award – Beyonce