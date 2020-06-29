Alicia Keys performs haunting rendition of her Black Lives Matter-inspired song

Alicia Keys performed a haunting rendition of her new Black Lives Matter-inspired song during the BET Awards.

The singer wrote Perfect Way To Die following worldwide protests against racial inequality sparked by the death of George Floyd, the unarmed black man who died in police custody.

Keys performed the song during Sunday’s awards ceremony, which celebrate African-American artists and sports people.

She sat at her piano in the middle of an empty street while performing the song, which is written from the perspective of a mother whose son has been killed.

During the performance, images of black Americans who had died in controversial circumstances were shown.

Keys finished the song by taking a knee in the middle of the street while the camera panned out to reveal the names of more African Americans who had been killed.

Following the performance, Keys tweeted: “There’s so much on our minds and in our hearts!

“My favourite thing about music is how it reminds us that we’re not alone. This performance for the #BETAwards touched me deeply.”

The 20th BET Awards took place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Other performers included John Legend, Chloe x Halle, Roddy Ricch, Da Baby and Megan Thee Stallion.