Twitter suspends Graham Linehan’s account for violating ‘hateful conduct’ rules

Graham Linehan’s Twitter account has been suspended following “repeated violations” of rules against “hateful conduct”, after making comments about trans people.

The Father Ted creator drew criticism after he reportedly tweeted “men aren’t women tho” in response to a post by the Women’s Institute wishing their transgender members a happy Pride.

His Twitter handle @Glinner has been suspended, and a notice says: “Twitter suspends accounts that violate the Twitter Rules.”

(Twitter)

A statement from a Twitter spokesman said: “The account has been permanently suspended after repeated violations of our rules against hateful conduct and platform manipulation.”

Linehan has previously said he has “had police come to my house, phone me up” because of his public opinions on transgender issues.

In 2018, was given a verbal harassment warning after being reported by a transgender activist over social media comments.

West Yorkshire Police spoke to the writer and told him to cease contacting Stephanie Hayden, who he has rowed with on Twitter.

Ms Hayden reported him for “transphobia” after he referred to her as “he” and for “deadnaming” her by referring to her by names used before she transitioned.