Normal People stars reunite for Comic Relief sketch with Fleabag’s hot priest

Normal People stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal have reunited for a comedy special alongside Fleabag actor Andrew Scott.

They reprised their roles as Marianne and Connell for the sketch for RTE Comic Relief, which saw them in confession with Scott’s priest from Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s hit show.

The clip saw Connell confess he was wrestling with his feelings, as the priest empathised a little too much with his struggles.

Marianne also came to confess, and admitted stealing Connell’s chain, which has been a viral sensation since the show debuted on BBC Three, and even has social media accounts set up in tribute.

The sketch was filmed at the Landmark Arts Centre in south-west London, which faces permanent closure as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Martin Nicholds, chairman of trustees of the building, said: “The Landmark has been dormant since March, because of our enforced closure due to Covid, so it was fantastic to fire it up again for this special filming with the stars of TV’s two hottest productions.

“The building really came into its own as the sketch was based around a confessional in a church, and we’re thrilled that The Landmark has been part of TV history.”

He added: “The film crew heard about The Landmark’s emergency fundraising appeal on social media so they were keen to help, especially as the building totally ticked the box as a location for the shoot.”

“Daisy, Paul and Andrew had great empathy for our current plight, that as an arts venue we’re facing permanent closure, and offered their support by posing for photos.

“They also signed an original print by a local artist which we will raffle online, along with photos, for our fundraising.”

The Landmark launched an emergency fundraising appeal in April, which has raised more than £50,000.