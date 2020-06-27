Margot Robbie ‘to star in female-fronted Pirates Of The Caribbean film’

Margot Robbie will star in a new female-fronted Pirates Of The Caribbean film, it has been reported.

The movie will see Robbie reunite with Birds Of Prey writer Christina Hodson, who will write the script.

The film is not intended to be a spin-off of the long-running franchise that starred Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow, but will be an original story with new characters, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Christina Hodson (Matt Crossick/PA)

The original films were inspired by the long-running attraction at Disneyland.

The new project will be separate from the already announced franchise reboot being developed by Ted Elliott and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin.