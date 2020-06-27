Dermot O’Leary and Dee Koppang welcome baby boy

Dermot O’Leary has announced he has welcomed a baby boy with his TV producer wife Dee Koppang.

The TV star, 47, shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo of a babygrow bearing the words Koppang O’Leary Productions Est. 2020, as well as a toy bunny.

He wrote: “Welcome to the world baby Koppang O’Leary… We’re delighted to announce that we’ve had a baby!

“A little boy born on Tuesday 23rd June 2020 (Sankthansaften / Midsummer for you Norwegians) at 8.19am, weighing in at 6lb 13oz.

“Enjoying the cuddles in the newborn bubble… cats yet to be 100% convinced. Lots of love, Dermot & Dee.”

The X Factor host announced the couple were expecting their first child together in February, after almost eight years of marriage.

He shared a photograph of an announcement board with the message: “Koppang O’Leary productions presents ‘New Arrival’, coming soon.”