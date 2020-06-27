Adele tells fans waiting for new music: Wear a mask and be patient

Adele has told fans waiting for new music to “be patient”.

The singer said she is still quarantining because of the coronavirus and urged her followers to wear a mask.

The Tottenham-born star commemorated her headline set at Glastonbury in 2016 by sharing a throwback photo on Instagram, as the BBC broadcast the show as part of The Glastonbury Experience, a celebration of the festival which was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing a picture of herself spreading her arms as she sang, she captioned it with a smiley face emoji.

One fan replied: “Teaser? Albums coming out today???!!!! Tell me now!!!!”

(Adele/Instagram)

She replied: “Of course it’s not. Corona ain’t over. I’m quarantining. Wear a mask and be patient.”