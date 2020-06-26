More acts added to Live Nation’s drive-in concert series

Boyzlife and KT Tunstall are among the acts added to the Live From The Drive-In concerts line-up.

The programme will visit 12 venues across the UK between July and September, in cities and towns including London, Liverpool, Bristol and Edinburgh.

Fans will be able to watch the performers from a “private individual viewing zone” next to their cars, organisers Live Nation said.

As well as Boyzlife and Tunstall, other acts added to the line-up include Brooklyn Zoo, Hipsway, LaFontaines, M Huncho and The Mersey Beatles.

They join previously announced performers including Dizzee Rascal, Kaiser Chiefs, Gary Numan, Spandau Ballet’s Tony Hadley and Beverley Knight.

Acts will potentially perform to about 300 cars at each show, backed by concert-quality sound with a full lighting rig and LED screens, organisers said.

The programme will also feature West End theatre, interactive science shows, DJs and family events.

It will visit venues including Cheltenham Racecourse, Newmarket Racecourse, Leeds East Airport and the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham.