Jimmy Carr reveals he has had a hair transplant
The comedian said he had to shave his head before the procedure.
Jimmy Carr has revealed that he has had a transplant to stop his hair “socially distancing” from his forehead.
The comedian told the BBC’s Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer that he had the procedure to stop him looking like a “snooker-playing vampire”.
He said: “So what happened was my hair was socially distancing from my forehead and I’d had enough of it.”
Describing the procedure, he added: “I shaved my head and what they do is take hairs from the back of your head and they put them on the front.
“Basically I had enough hair, it was just in the wrong place. It was a bit of redistribution.”
BBC One’s Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer airs at 9.35pm on Saturday.
