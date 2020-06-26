Jimmy Carr reveals he has had a hair transplant

Jimmy Carr has revealed that he has had a transplant to stop his hair “socially distancing” from his forehead.

The comedian told the BBC’s Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer that he had the procedure to stop him looking like a “snooker-playing vampire”.

He said: “So what happened was my hair was socially distancing from my forehead and I’d had enough of it.”

The comedian discussed the procedure on BBC’s Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Describing the procedure, he added: “I shaved my head and what they do is take hairs from the back of your head and they put them on the front.

“Basically I had enough hair, it was just in the wrong place. It was a bit of redistribution.”

BBC One’s Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer airs at 9.35pm on Saturday.