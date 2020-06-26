Emma Watson says she hopes to be ‘helpful’ in new job on fashion company’s board

Emma Watson has said that she hopes to be “helpful in making a difference” in her new job on a fashion company’s board of directors.

The actress is set to work for Kering, a company which oversees luxury brands including Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent and Alexander McQueen.

The Harry Potter star told Vogue that fans might notice “a new quietness” from her as she will be doing “fewer red carpets and more conference meetings”.

Watson, 30, added: “During this pandemic, like many of us, I have had time to reflect on the work I want to be involved with and what is meaningful to me moving forward.

“Having been so public in making films and being so active on social platforms in my activism, I am curious to embrace a role where I work to amplify voices, to continue to learn from those with different experiences, and to ensure a broader range of perspectives are being considered.

“Behind the scenes now, I hope I can be helpful in making a difference.”

We are living in an “unprecedented time” where we can “reinvent and reconfigure” what we do, Watson told the magazine, adding: “It genuinely feels like an exciting time to have this opportunity when things might shift.”