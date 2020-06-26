Bernardine Evaristo and Lara Maiklem among the Indie Book Awards winners

Bernardine Evaristo, Lara Maiklem and Sophie Anderson are among the authors to win prizes at the Indie Book Awards.

Evaristo’s Girl, Woman, Other won in the fiction category, while Maiklem’s Mudlarking, which explores objects unearthed from the River Thames, scooped the non-fiction prize.

Anderson’s The Girl Who Speaks Bear won in the children’s fiction category, while Chris Haughton’s Don’t Worry, Little Crab picked up the picture book award.

Evaristo was among the winners (Booker Prizes/PA)

The Indie Book Awards celebrate the best paperback books to read during the summer.

Matt Taylor, chairman of the judges, said: “We were delighted to select Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo as winner of the fiction category.

“We felt it was such an engaging, vibrant, funny and important book it should win every prize going, be thrust into the hands of browsers in bookshops and be read by everyone.

“The panel found Mudlarking by Lara Maiklem fascinating and felt we were down in the mud with her at 5am going through broken pieces of pottery looking for that one hidden gem.

“It is a brilliant mix of social history and archaeology written in a highly engaging voice.”