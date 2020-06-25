Vicky McClure to reunite with the Dementia Choir for second TV special

Vicky McClure will reunite with members of the Dementia Choir for a second TV special, this time joined by the renowned English National Opera (ENO).

The Line Of Duty star, 37, hosted a BBC One documentary – called Our Dementia Choir – in 2019, exploring how music can help people suffering from some forms of the condition.

In the show, which earned a Bafta TV nomination, she spoke of seeing dementia first-hand after caring for her grandmother – “Nona” Iris – who died in 2015.

Line Of Duty star Vicky McClure with members of the Dementia Choir (Jacob King/PA)

McClure will return to the subject again in Vicky McClure’s Dementia Revolution on BBC One, in which she will look at the ways in which dementia is treated in her hometown of Nottingham.

She will work with choral director Mark De-Lisser and professor of neuropsychology Seb Crutch to explore research for the group of conditions.

McClure will also work with the ENO in the run up to a concert at the London Coliseum, featuring some of Britain’s dementia choirs.

Vicky McClure with Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar in Line of Duty (World Productions/BBC One/PA)

Advertising

She said: “I’m immensely proud of everyone involved in Our Dementia Choir, and it’s because of their honesty and the amazing support from the BBC that we can continue to make such important, informative and uplifting television.

“I look forward to meeting new people who are fighting to find a cure, discovering more ways to help people live well with dementia and once again fill everyone’s heart through the power of music.”

Abigail Priddle, BBC commissioning editor, said: “Vicky has such a passion for this subject, and we are thrilled to be working with her, the choir and their wider team to explore the cutting edge research, new developments in treatment and the transformative power of music for people with dementia and their families.”

Vicky McClure’s Dementia Revolution is made by Curve Media and will air across two hour-long episodes on BBC One.