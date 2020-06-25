Menu

Matthew Perry compliments David Beckham on ‘good taste’ over Friends T-shirt

Showbiz | Published:

The top refers to a classic episode of the sitcom.

Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry has told David Beckham he has “good taste” after the football star sported a Friends T-shirt bought for him by his son Cruz.

Beckham first shared a photo of himself out for a walk with wife Victoria, sporting a black top emblazoned with an image from the Friends episode The One Where No One’s Ready.

This guy has really good taste. Whoever that is.

It show’s Perry’s character Chandler Bing looking on in exasperation as Matt Le Blanc’s Joey Tribbiani lunges while wearing most of the contents of Bing’s wardrobe.

It features the famous line: “Could I be wearing any more clothes?”

Perry re-posted the photo on his own Instagram page and wrote: “This guy has really good taste. Whoever that is.”

Inception. #CommentsByCelebs

After fans flooded his page to tell him it was Beckham, he clarified: “Guys, I know who it is! I was just joking.”

Beckham’s son Cruz, 15, also commented on the post, writing: “Guess who bought him the shirt,” before Beckham himself added: “Yes @cruzbeckham got me the shirt but could I be wearing anymore clothes?”

