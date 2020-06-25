Game Of Thrones star Emilia Clarke to appear at Edinburgh TV Festival

Game Of Thrones star Emilia Clarke will appear at the Edinburgh TV Festival, organisers have announced.

The actress will take part in a conversation with filmmaker Paul Feig, who directed her in 2019 rom-com Last Christmas.

Sessions at this year’s festival, set to take place in a digital format in August, will “look to dissect the TV industry and debate the many challenges facing producers in the current climate,” organisers said.

Also announced was a Gangs Of London masterclass.

The team behind the acclaimed crime drama – including stars Sọpe Dirisu and Pippa Bennett-Warner and creator Gareth Evans – will discuss the difference between film and TV and how they delivered a big budget experience to the small screen.

And some of Europe’s top public broadcasters will give their perspectives on the challenges they face, as viewer behaviour evolves amid increased competition from the deep-pocketed US streaming giants.

Noel Curran, chair of the European Broadcasting Union, will be joined on a panel including Delphine Ernotte, chief executive of France Televisions, Thor Gjermund Eriksen, director general of Norway’s NRK and Ulrich Wilhelm, chairman of Germany’s ARD.

Normal People stars Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones were previously announced as appearing at the Edinburgh TV Festival, which takes place from August 24 to August 27.