Dancing On Ice’s Alex Murphy ‘devastated’ not to get contract renewed

Dancing On Ice star Alex Murphy has said she is in “shock” after being axed from the show.

The professional skater won this year’s ITV series with former EastEnders star Joe Swash.

She wrote on Instagram: “It is with a heavy heart that I release the following statement:

“For the last three years, Dancing On Ice has not only been my job, but also what I considered to be my family.

“I am broken-hearted to announce that I have recently been informed that I will not be re-contracted for Dancing On Ice 2021 series.

“This decision has come as a huge shock to me. I absolutely love the show and had hoped to go back for 2021.

“I have been left feeling bewildered, lost and devastated. I am so grateful for the three years that I had on this incredible show and I will wholeheartedly miss everyone and everything about it.

“Though I am heartbroken, I am a firm believer that everything happens for a reason, and although this hurts right now, I will pick myself up and look forward towards the future.

“Thank you so much to all my colleagues at DOI and most importantly the viewers for the constant support and love that you have shown me the last three years.

“It was an incredible part of my life and although it is ending sooner than I would have liked, I am so grateful for the memories.”

Ashley Banjo, a judge on the show, responded on Instagram: “Can’t believe that.”

Swash and Murphy beat the bookies’ favourite, Diversity dancer Perri Kiely, in a surprise result this year.

The pair were visibly stunned when they were announced as winners during a live broadcast of the show, which is hosted by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

Murphy was previously partnered with Love Island’s Kem Cetinay and former Westlife star Brian McFadden.

An ITV spokeswoman said: “Each series the Dancing On Ice team looks at our existing line-up and explores opportunities to potentially introduce some new faces to the skating professional team.

“Alex Murphy will not be appearing in the next series and we wish her all the best for the future.”