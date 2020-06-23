Showcase Cinemas to reopen with reduced seating and anti-viral fogging machines

Staggered film times, hand sanitiser stations and anti-viral fogging machines will be among the measures used by a major cinema chain when its theatres reopen in England.

Showcase Cinemas will reopen on July 4 with enhanced health and safety measures for both customers and staff amid the coronavirus pandemic.

These include leaving seats empty in each screen and staggered start times, alongside fewer screenings to reduce the number of people in the lobby.

Guests will be encouraged to wear face coverings and hand sanitising stations will be placed throughout venues.

After each screening, staff will conduct a cleaning regime, which includes an anti-viral fogging machine that eliminates airborne viruses.

Each auditorium will also have an air-purifying system installed.

Perspex shields have been installed at till points and people will be able to order their food and drink in advance and collect from a designated pick-up section.

The chain is owned and operated by National Amusements Inc, which operates more than 900 screens in the US, UK, Brazil and Argentina.

The cinemas will be cleaned regularly (Showcase Cinemas/PA)

UK general manager of Showcase Cinemas Mark Barlow said: “We are all really excited about welcoming film fans back to Showcase Cinemas.

“We’ve been busy preparing for our reopening by making all our sites as Showcase safe as possible for the comfort of both staff and guests, which has always been our top priority.

“We encourage all our guests to use the hand sanitiser available, regularly wash their hands, wear a face covering and practise social distancing when inside the cinema.

“There are some fantastic films to be released in 2020 and we can’t wait to see people enjoying movies back on the big screen.

“We’ve also brought some classic hits and recent favourites back to remind everyone just how great it is to see them in the cinema.”

Showcase Cinemas will begin by screening classic films for £5 a ticket.