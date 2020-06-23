Hollywood actor Steve Martin to auction off one of his trademark white suits

Actor and comedian Steve Martin is auctioning off one of his trademark white three-piece suits for charity.

The star of films including Father Of The Bride, Cheaper By The Dozen and The Pink Panther is offering memorabilia from throughout his Hollywood career.

Proceeds from the Julien’s Auctions sale, which will take place in Beverly Hills next month, will go towards the Motion Picture &Television Fund (MPTF) in a tribute to British-American actor Roddy McDowall, who also supported the charity.

Actor and comedian Steve Martin is auctioning off one of his trademark white three-piece suits for charity (Julien's Auctions/PA)

Martin’s three-piece suit was likely to fetch between £8,000-£16,000, auctioneers said.

Worn during his famed comedy performances in the 1980s, the suit consists of an eggshell white blazer with peaked lapels and a matching waistcoat and trousers.

Martin, 74, first started wearing the distinctive white outfit when he began playing in cavernous stadiums and was worried the audience would have trouble seeing him.

Also for sale is Martin’s signed script from 1979 comedy The Jerk, in which the actor played the white adopted son of black parents. The script has an estimated selling price of £2,400-£4,000.

Other highlights include a Gibson Mastertone banjo given to Martin by Queen Latifah, his co-star on the 2003 comedy Bringing Down The House (£1,600-£2,400) and several of the awards Martin has won over his lengthy Hollywood career.

Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien’s Auctions, said: “Julien’s Auctions is excited to present this auction event that celebrates the artistry of Steve Martin, one of the world’s most beloved and acclaimed entertainers of our time and a singular and original superstar whose creative genius knows no bounds.”

The MPTF supports working and retired members of the entertainment industry, providing a safety net that includes health and social services.

The Property From The Collection Of Steve Martin auction takes place on July 18.