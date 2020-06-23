Courtney Act to bring Fluid tour to the UK and Ireland

Australian drag star Courtney Act is to bring her latest show, titled Fluid, to the UK and Ireland.

The Celebrity Big Brother winner and former RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant, 38, will tour London, Liverpool, Manchester, Dublin and more in April 2021.

The show, which debuted in Australia earlier this year, promises to explore sexuality and gender through pop and cabaret.

Act, the alter ego of Shane Jenek, said: “Can’t wait to splash Fluid all across the UK and Europe in April 2021.

“The band and I will be touring this show of original live music, storytelling and of course costumes, hair, and shoes!

“I was honoured the show sold out and received amazing reviews when it opened earlier this year during Sydney Mardi Gras. It comes from my heart and is an exploration of identity, gender, sexuality and also a whole lot of fun.

“Get into it, the future is fluid!”

In 2019, Act came second on Dancing With The Stars Australia, making history as the show’s first drag act as well as forming part of its first same-sex couple.

She also competed to represent Australia at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, Israel, but eventually lost out to Kate Miller-Heidke.

Tickets for Fluid go on general sale on Monday June 29 at gigantic.com/courtney-act-tickets.