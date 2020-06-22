Patrick Stewart and Duchess of Cornwall to speak at event on gender inequality

Sir Patrick Stewart and the Duchess of Cornwall are set to join an online festival focusing on the impact of coronavirus on gender inequality.

The pair will join actors Gillian Anderson and Thandie Newton and campaigner Gina Miller at the WOW Global 24 digital event.

A number of entertainers, musicians, academics and politicians will also speak at the festival.

Sir Patrick Stewart will speak at the event (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Actor Sir Patrick and Camilla will take part in a discussion on domestic violence.

Anderson and Newton will give readings as part of the event, which is being live-streamed online.

Other topics being covered as part of the event are climate change, the Black Lives Matter movement, the economy, and education.

The free online festival will take place on Saturday and Sunday.