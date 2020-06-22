Disney shares first trailer for filmed version of Hamilton

Disney has shared a first look at the filmed version of the original Broadway production of Hamilton.

The hit hip hop musical, about the US’s first Treasury Secretary, will launch on Disney+ more than a year earlier than planned, streaming on July 3.

The show has been a global sensation and won 11 Tony Awards and the Pulitzer Prize.

The trailer for the production, directed by Thomas Kail, shows footage filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016 with the original cast of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Leslie Odom Jr and Renee Elise Goldsberry.

The clip is set to the music of opening song Alexander Hamilton and wedding song Satisfied.

In a statement on Instagram, Disney said: “We are proud to share #Hamilton; a work that has sparked passion, conversation and the need to confront the past to shape the future.”

The film is described as a “leap forward” in the art of “live capture”, to transport the audience into the world of the Broadway show in an intimate way.

The original cast recently reunited to serenade a little girl who missed the chance to see the show for her birthday due to the coronavirus crisis.

The group reunited on a Zoom call on John Krasinski’s YouTube show Some Good News to perform the opening title track from the show.