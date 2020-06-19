More than 450 films available to cinemas when they reopen

More than 450 films will be available to cinemas when they reopen to help them entice audiences back.

The films have been collated by the Film Distributors’ Association (FDA) in a document entitled Relaunching Cinema: Content for Recovery.

The collection has been split into 25 categories and features comedy, documentary, musical, horror, romance and science-fiction features.

Cinemas were shuttered in March (Yui Mok/PA)

The list of titles is part of the first stage of cross-industry body Cinema First’s coronavirus recovery strategy.

Andy Leyshon, chief executive of the FDA, said: “This amazing collection of content represents all that’s great about cinema and should enthrall and delight film lovers the length and breadth of the land.”

Many cinemas around the UK are expected to reopen next month after shutting their doors in March.

Cineworld has confirmed plans to open its branches on July 10.