Alicia Keys releases new song about lives cut short due to racism

Alicia Keys has released a new song about lives that have been cut short due to racism.

The US singer’s new track is titled Perfect Way To Die.

The Grammy Award-winning artist was motivated to write the song by the deaths of black people who lost their lives while in police custody in the United States.

I have felt called by music like I never have before.⁣⁣I have been following its lead.⁣⁣It has led me to the song “A Perfect Way to Die”.⁣⁣ The song title is so powerful and heartbreaking because WE are heartbroken by so many who have died unjustly.⁣⁣ pic.twitter.com/hAe94YkqJK — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) June 19, 2020

Keys said: “Of course there is no perfect way to die. This phrase doesn’t even make sense but that’s what makes the title so powerful and heartbreaking because so many have died unjustly.

“It’s written from the point of view of the mother whose child has been murdered because of the system of racism that looks at black life as unworthy.

“We all know none of these innocent lives should have been taken due to the culture of police violence.”

Alicia Keys (PA)

The politically-charged song was written and produced with Sebastian Cole.

It will appear on Keys’ upcoming album Alicia, which will be released later this year.