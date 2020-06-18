Secret Cinema to create socially distanced drive-in at Goodwood

Secret Cinema will take over the Goodwood Motor Circuit to offer film fans a socially distanced drive-in experience, beginning with screenings of the racing movie Rush.

The drama between motor racing rivals James Hunt and Niki Lauda will be the first movie attendees can see from their cars, with Moana, The Incredibles, Cars, Mary Poppins Returns, Zootropolis, Toy Story, The Hunger Games, Knives Out, Moulin Rouge, Star Wars, Dirty Dancing, Reservoir Dogs, Pretty Woman, Fight Club and American Psycho also on the bill.

Secret Cinema is an immersive experience, with scenes from films recreated by performers during and before the screening. It has previously recreated Romeo + Juliet, Casino Royale and Stranger Things.

The drive-in experience will revolve around characters Frankie and Johnny Starlight, with visitors introduced to them online beforehand where they will provide tips on costume inspiration and car makeovers.

Each event will feature a 30-minute pre-screening performance, where Frankie and Johnny will co-host a live broadcast via portable JBL speakers inside each car, featuring music and games.

Max Alexander, chief executive of Secret Cinema, said: “Secret Cinema allows people to escape reality through the magic and wonder of iconic and beloved films, and this is just what people need right now.

“In April we launched Secret Sofa in partnership with Haagen-Dazs – a virtual film club – and it was a huge success and everyone loved the participative nature of it, and we can’t wait to showcase drive-in together with Haagen-Dazs again.

“We’re honoured that Goodwood chose to partner with us, what an incredible and iconic location with its heritage and prestige to launch our first drive-in. This is going to be an incredible series of events with a phenomenal atmosphere.”

(Secret Cinema/PA)

The Duke of Richmond, who owns the Goodwood estate in West Sussex, said: “Our reaction to the current pandemic is to try and do what we’re best at – which is bringing people together through shared passions.

“While we aren’t able to hold any of our beloved events at Goodwood right now, the drive-in by Haagen-Dazs is a fabulous way to make use of the motor circuit. This represents a step towards the new normal, allowing us to help get things going again in a safe and socially distanced way.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Secret Cinema as we are both about encouraging people to take a step into a different world and experience something magical, which is what we all desperately need right now.”

The Drive-In by Haagen-Dazs will open at 7pm on July 5, with tickets on sale from June 22 at 10am for the first two weeks.