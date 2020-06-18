Robbie Williams admits British ‘banter’ leaves wife less than impressed

Robbie Williams has admitted that his British “banter” falls flat with his wife Ayda Field.

The former Take That star, 46, and the US model and actress, 41, met in 2006 and have been married since 2010, sharing four children.

Speaking on her Postcards From The Edge podcast, Field revealed that he had once given her a birthday cake featuring the message “You’re officially the oldest woman I’ve ever had sex with.”

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field at the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Williams described her reaction to his wisecracks, saying: “I sort of noticed Ayda’s face when I started to do the British thing of giving a compliment and then taking it away.

“And her face would fill with all of this love and sort of gratitude for the nice thing that I’d said and then I’d complement that with the thing that takes it away, because I’m British, and then saw her face sort of drop.

“And I’m like: ‘I’m just doing the banter thing!’”

Loose Women panellist Field, who appeared in the NBC soap opera Days Of Our Lives, said she found the UK’s soaps less glamorous than their US counterparts.

Advertising

She said: “I’ve seen clips and obviously on Loose Women we watch a lot of clips because we have people from Coronation Street and EastEnders.

“I have to say, one thing about English soaps versus US ones is that they are a lot less glamorous.

“Like in the US, everyone on soaps is wealthy and beautiful and lives in mansions – I mean they kill each other, and they have affairs with each other but here they seem, for lack of a better word, a little more down-trodden.

Advertising

“Would that be fair to say? They’re brilliant.”

Comedian Alan Carr and his husband Paul Drayton appeared as guests on the episode.

Postcards From The Edge is available from Thursday on all major podcast platforms.