Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright announce baby news

Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright are expecting their first child together.

The former footballer, 41, and The Only Way Is Essex star, 29, broke the news with simultaneous posts on Instagram, sharing a video of Ferdinand’s three children reacting to their announcement.

Ferdinand wrote: “We got our wish, another Ferdinand en route!! @xkateferdinand I can’t wait to go through this whole pregnancy together and then bring our little human into this world. The reaction though.”

Wright added: “The crazy house is about to get a little bit crazier… every time I watch this it makes me cry, the best reaction. Baby Ferdy we are all so excited to meet you.”

The couple have been in a relationship since 2017 following the death of Ferdinand’s wife Rebecca in 2015 at the age of 34 after she was diagnosed with breast cancer for a second time.

Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright in Becoming A Step Family (Dan Kennedy/BBC/PA)

Ferdinand already has three children from his previous marriage – Tate, Lorenz and Tia.

Advertising

Ferdinand and Wright’s relationship was the focus of a BBC documentary which aired earlier this year.

Rio And Kate: Becoming A Stepfamily explored the challenges Wright dealt with in being both a partner to Ferdinand and a new stepmother to three grieving children.

It followed the football star’s previous Bafta-winning documentary in 2017, Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum And Dad, in which he came to terms with the effects of losing his wife while caring for his young family.