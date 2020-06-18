Filmmaker to document lockdown using anonymous phone line

A filmmaker is inviting members of the public to share their experiences of the lockdown via an anonymous phone line.

Liam Saint-Pierre is encouraging people to call and discuss what they have or have not missed during the period.

The phone line will be open for 24 hours on Saturday.

Saint-Pierre said: “We are all social beings, the need to connect with others is at the heart of what it means to be human.

“In these strange times across the world, the current pandemic has meant that countless people, forced into social isolation for their own good, are, perhaps for the first time in their life, suffering from a sense of isolation and loneliness.”

The Blackburn-born director aims to compile some of the results into a short documentary titled Missed Calls.

He added: “Our project aims to connect the nation and give people the power to share their voice.

“We hope to create a memorable and moving film full of beauty, humour, honesty and hope, which captures the raw emotions and experiences felt throughout this time.”